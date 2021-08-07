Arrests were made and illegal substances seized as part of ongoing work by specialist officers to disrupt drug supply networks across Kent

Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team carried out a number of warrants on Thursday 5 August 2021 targeting those suspected of arranging for crack cocaine and heroin to be brought in from the capital and sold to vulnerable customers.

A county line is a type of brand name for a particular drug supply operation, with mobile phones used to send marketing texts and promotional offers to those who have the number.

In the early hours of Thursday a warrant was carried out at an address in Bromley linked to one such line operating in Canterbury. Officers seized quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, cash, a mobile phone and a flick knife.

Aubrey Goodison-McIntosh, 24, of Leinster Gardens in Bayswater, London, has since been charged with a number of drug supply offences and was due to appear before Folkestone magistrates on Friday 6 August.

Another arrest was carried out at an address in Thamesmead, London, as part of an investigation into a separate line that had been operating in Maidstone and the surrounding area. Again the officers seized a quantity of class A drugs and mobile phones.

Abdifatah Mohamoud, 19, of New Acres Road, Thamesmead, was arrested and has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was due to appear before Medway magistrates on Friday 6 August.

Meanwhile, officers also worked alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and British Transport Police to provide a visible presence at railway stations in Penge and Anerley, south-east London, that are known to have been accessed by county line drug dealers travelling into Kent.

Detective Superintendent Shaun White of the County Lines and Gangs Team said: ‘Disrupting drug supply networks is a priority for Kent Police and we have had great success in reducing the number of county lines that operate in Kent over the last several years.

‘However, our work is not complete and we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who seek to take advantage of the most vulnerable members of our society, in order to put them behind bars and remove their harmful drugs from our streets.

‘As this activity demonstrates, we will not hesitate to take the fight to them and visit their homes in London in order to make arrests, seize cash and drugs and protect those most affected by their crimes.’