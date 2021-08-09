Pokemon arrest after Folkestone shop Robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a knifepoint robbery where cash and Pokemon cards were stolen from a Folkestone shop.

It was reported that a robbery took place at a shop in Sandgate Road on Tuesday 20 July 2021 where staff were shown a knife and demands were made for the contents of the till and a box of Pokemon Darkness Ablaze trading cards.

A 21-year-old man from Folkestone was arrested on Sunday 8 August on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis.

He has been released on bail until Wednesday 1 September.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery and ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/128429/21.

ENDS