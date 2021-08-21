Police were called to Edmonton Green Station on 19 December 2020 at approximately 9.30pm to reports of an assault. Two men, aged 25 and 22-years-old, were walking past the entrance to the train station when they were approached by four male suspects who assaulted them. As a result, one of the victims was knocked unconscious and suffered significant facial and head injuries as well as memory loss. The other victim received injuries including swelling, cuts and bruises. This attack happened in full view of members of the public. An investigation was launched and detectives are now appelaing for the public’s help in identifying the four men Detective Constable Juan Martin said: “Do you recognise any of the men pictured? It is imperative that we identify them. I urge anyone who has any information to get in touch with police – nothing is too small or insignificant. “This was a unprovoked and sustained attack on two innocent victims who received serious injuries as a result. The physical and mental trauma that an attack like this has on a victim can be incredibly long lasting and it is vital we bring those responsible to justice.” “We believe someone in the local community might recognise these men. Please come forward to us with what you know, you could assist us in our investigation.” Anyone who is able to identify the males from the images or with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 7225/19Dec20 or by tweeting @MetCC. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Detectives investigating an assault on two men in Edmonton are appealing for the public’s help to identify the four men pictured.
1 hour ago
2 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • KENT
In the Dog house after starting Kitchen blaze in Sittingbourne
January 31, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Man rushed to hospital following late night collision
February 15, 2019
BREAKING • SWINDON • WILTSHIRE
Swindon man Mohammed Shajeed Ali jailed for hit and run
10 months ago
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Woman arrested for attacking railway staff
June 4, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • SHEERNESS
A man has been charged after a man was injured in Sheerness
June 30, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Ambulance involved in collision near Basingstoke hospital
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Gillingham murder detectives request dashcam footage
February 17, 2019
HAVANT
Have your say on Hayling Park’s new play area
April 30, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Pub Sealed off following serious assault
August 6, 2017
ISLE OF WIGHT
Coach Crashes into Traffic Lights in Sandown to Avoid Cyclist
February 27, 2016
BREAKING
Early morning assault in Maidstone
August 19, 2018
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Wightlink Ferry delayed due to mechanical issue
August 13, 2018
BREAKING • GODSTONE • SURREY
A LIFE CHANGING EVENT FOR THE DISABLED
11 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Forty firefighters have been sent to tackle a building ablaze in Swanscombe
November 16, 2019
HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Police called to Ryde Kebab shop
July 24, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
DVD con man jailed for 18 months
April 29, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Exclusive Historic Portsmouth Pub sold to developers
March 4, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Woman arrested at Heathrow on terror offences
February 12, 2020
BREAKING • HAVANT
Emergency Services Called to Chemical Incident at Havant School
December 1, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • NORTWOOD
Man airlifted after Norwood High Street Stabbing
July 11, 2020
BREAKING
M6 Closed following serious Collision
April 9, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Residents evacuated from Isle of Wight Caravan Park
April 21, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Explosion in Bin Closes off Southsea Common in Portsmouth
October 19, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Stabbing at Woolwich Market Square
May 8, 2018
BREAKING • CHINGFORD • ESSEX
Man charged with Chingford Murder
January 24, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • SURREY
Addlestone Man Jailed for 13 Years for Rape By Reading Crown Court
November 6, 2017
BREAKING • CANNING TOWN
A double murder investigation launch after two dead
April 29, 2019
LATEST NEWS • WILTSHIRE
Appeal after Upavon Burglary
October 30, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • NORTH WEST • YORKSHIRE
22 Now Confirmed Dead, 59 Injured in Suicide Bombing
May 23, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • TOOTING
Appeal after man seriously injured in Tooting stabbing
3 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crews called to hay bales well alight
May 6, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Police arrest Terror suspect in East London
April 13, 2018
BREAKING • ESSEX
Man hunt launched following Ilford stabbing
June 12, 2018