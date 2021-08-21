Detectives investigating an assault on two men in Edmonton are appealing for the public’s help to identify the four men pictured.

Police were called to Edmonton Green Station on 19 December 2020 at approximately 9.30pm to reports of an assault. Two men, aged 25 and 22-years-old, were walking past the entrance to the train station when they were approached by four male suspects who assaulted them. As a result, one of the victims was knocked unconscious and suffered significant facial and head injuries as well as memory loss. The other victim received injuries including swelling, cuts and bruises. This attack happened in full view of members of the public. An investigation was launched and detectives are now appelaing for the public’s help in identifying the four men Detective Constable Juan Martin said: “Do you recognise any of the men pictured? It is imperative that we identify them. I urge anyone who has any information to get in touch with police – nothing is too small or insignificant. “This was a unprovoked and sustained attack on two innocent victims who received serious injuries as a result. The physical and mental trauma that an attack like this has on a victim can be incredibly long lasting and it is vital we bring those responsible to justice.” “We believe someone in the local community might recognise these men. Please come forward to us with what you know, you could assist us in our investigation.” Anyone who is able to identify the males from the images or with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 7225/19Dec20 or by tweeting @MetCC. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.