Three suspected thieves have been arrested after off-duty police officers and a member of the public came to the assistance of a Maidstone patrol

At around 3pm on Tuesday 24 August 2021, two constables in an unmarked police vehicle saw a Ford Fiesta on Sutton Road they suspected was being used in crime.

They followed the vehicle into a supermarket car park where it came to a stop and the patrol pulled up next to it.

Two men quickly left the Fiesta and were followed by the officers who sought to stop them for the purposes of a search.

When one of the suspects become agitated, two off-duty officers and a member of the public came to the constables’ assistance. A third suspect who had remained with the vehicle was also detained.

When the Fiesta was searched the officers seized a quantity of suspected stolen electrical items from the rear.

The three men, aged 59, 46, and 45 were arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen property, and were taken into custody.