Witnesses are sought following a collision near Goudhurst which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist

The collision happened on the A262 Goudhurst Road, at around 4.35pm on Sunday 12 September 2021. It is reported that a red Yamaha motorcycle left the road at a location close to Chalk Lane. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved. Police attended along with ambulance and fire crews, and a man from Sussex, aged in his 60s, was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

Officers in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak to anyone with information and who is yet to get in contact. They would also like to obtain any dashcam footage, which may show either the collision or the motorcycle in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 798538, quoting reference AH/COJ/95/21 You can also email [email protected]