Pinewood Studio workshop destroyed by fire after sixty fire fighter battle to stop blaze from spreading to second building

Firefighters used four main jets and an aerial appliance to tackle a large fire that damaged 100 per cent of a single storey building (75m by 20m) being used as a commercial workshop. About 25 per cent of a second building was also damaged.

At the height of the incident 11 appliances were in attendance, including crews from:

Gerrards Cross

Langley

Slough

Beaconsfield

Hillingdon

Windsor Tinkers Lane

Hayes

Heathrow

A Control Unit and six officers, as well as a thermal imaging drone provided by Thames Valley Police, supported the multi-agency response. South Central Ambulance Service were also in attendance, but no one was injured during the fire.

The incident response was scaled back shortly after 11.20pm. Initially four appliances and crews, including a turntable ladder, remained on the site. One appliance and crew remained until around 8am. The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to monitor for hotspots, and a hose reel jet to damp them down.

The firefighters carried out reinspection through Friday morning (19 November 21), with the firefighters using a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. At around 1pm the site was handed back to the responsible person.

A fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.