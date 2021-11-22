Heavily armed officers can be seen halting the Mercedes Sprinter tour bus on Cookridge Street at the junction with Great George street with the rapper and his team inside.
Officers, including dog handlers ordered the males from the vehicle before detaining them for a search.
The rapper is heard stating the police have “ambushed” the van before masked cops ordered them out of the vehicle, with his manager been led away in handcuffs.
Its is understood that the gig at the 02 has not been cancelled due to this incident with guests awaiting at the venue for updates.
Headie One is a British rapper and was due to play infront of hundreds at the Leeds 02 Academy tonight on his ‘Edna-Live’ tour
Heavily armed officers can be seen halting the Mercedes Sprinter tour bus on Cookridge Street at the junction with Great George street with the rapper and his team inside.
You may also like
Probe launched after man shot in the
Police are investigating shots fired in #WoodGreen High road and nearby in #GreenLanes at around 6.50pm. No injury from latter, but a man in his 20s was...
Queen of Pop Kylie Minogue returns to the dancefloor with her incredible 15th studio album ‘Disco’ The disco diva releases her most enjoyable album in a decade
2020 has been the year of Disco revival. Starting with Dua Lipa’s album, Future Nostalgia, and its sleek nu-disco production, followed by Lady Gaga...
Thirteen detained for illegal entry after Panic Phone Calls Made to Police on M25
Thirteen people found inside a freezer lorry stopped by Police are said to be in good health. The group have all been detained for illegal entry into the U.K...
A man who had previously been jailed for repeatedly dialing 999 and burping at police call handlers has been jailed for a second time
Rhys Pilott from Peterborough was arrested last year for causing a public nuisance, but was let go early for displaying good behaviour. Once released from...
Gosport Celebrates Local Aviation Apprentices
Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, joined local apprentices yesterday at the opening of Britten Norman’s new hangar on the Daedalus site. Since her...
Happy 75th Birthday to Dave the Cockle Man, a Nottingham legend who is also celebrating 60 years of selling sea food in the pubs of Nottingham
Dave is a regular traveller on our Green 10 route between Ruddington and Nottingham, with a bus on the route proudly named after him.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Haringey
The victim, a man in his late 50s, was assaulted at the Scotland Green bus stop on Tottenham High Road, N17, sometime before 10.45pm on Friday, 28...
Do the right thing hand yourself in Jamie Simpson who is Wanted on the Isle of Wight
Police on the Isle of Wight have released a photo of 29-year-old Jamie Leigh Simpson, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault on a woman in Lake...
Police launch murder investigation after man in his 40’s is found dead in Brixton
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 6.53am on Monday, 12 July to New Park Road, SW2. Officers attended and found a deceased...
Teenager boy stabbed in Beckenham
A 15-year-old boy was found with a minor hand injury t after emergency services were called to a reported “stabbing” in Croydon Road near the launderette in...
Universal Credit claimants to verify identity through Government Gateway
People applying for Universal Credit will now be able to use their existing Government Gateway account to confirm their identity, helping to speed up their...
Colindale Police Station is an important site for the Metropolitan Police within the North West Area Basic Command Unit (BCU), which covers Barnet, Brent and Harrow. However, its current configuration fails to provide a modern policing facility and the building is in need of refurbishment
To allow this refurbishment to take place, the station’s front counter will temporarily relocate. Refurbishment of the station is expected to take around four...
Unattended cooking sparks East Cowes fire alert
Two Isle of Wight fire crews have dealt with an early morning incident at Captains Parade, East Cowes. Fire crews from East Cowes and Newport were...
Police are investigating after a 78-year-old man was assaulted and had his wallet stolen on Nichols Road in the Town Quay area of Southampton in the early...
A mum-of-two is warning others to keep their hobs clean and clear after a fire broke out at her family home
A mum-of-two is warning others to keep their hobs clean and clear after a fire broke out at her family home. Jo Townsend was playing with her seven-month-old...
Appeal after boy, 16, shot in Coventry
Officers from the West Midlands are investigating after a boy aged 16 was shot in Coventry today (Saturday). The youngster is in hospital following the...
Man murdered in Stratford
A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Stratford. Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 12.40am on...
Two People incredibly lucky following Helicopter Crash in Snodsbury
Ambulance crews have described two patients as ‘incredibly lucky’ after they walked away from a helicopter crash without serious injury this afternoon. West...
National road safety campaign Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) taking place
Wiltshire Police are this week (14-18 September) supporting the national road safety campaign Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death). In a continued...
Jailed and disqualified from driving following a serious collision on the A10 after Police use DNA to link driver
Azer Urger, 20, was sentenced on Friday, 17 May at the Old Bailey to three-and-a-half years imprisonment for causing a serious road traffic collision on the...
Man handed 17-year sentence for firearms offences in Brent
A man has been jailed for firearms offences following his arrest by Violent Crime Taskforce officers proactively patrolling Brent following a spate of violence...
Man on Crutches stabbed in his abdomen in Havant
Can you help after an assault on Prospect Lane in Havant on Thursday 12th October? A 41-year-old man, who was on crutches, was assaulted and pushed over at...
Man appears in court in connection with a stabbing in Croydon town centre
Man appears in court in connection with a stabbing in Croydon town centre. A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with a...
WhatsApp has announced that they are releasing a Disappearing Messages function, which will be rolled out by the end of the month
WhatsApp has announced that they are releasing a Disappearing Messages function, which will be rolled out by the end of the month. Disappearing Messages are...