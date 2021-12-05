BREAKING KENT ROCHESTER

Firefighters were called to reports of a woman trapped in a car following a crash involving a lorry in City Way, Rochester

December 5, 2021
1 Min Read

Crews worked closely with Kent Police to make the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the roof of the car, allowing paramedics access to provide treatment to the casualty. The woman was successfully released from her vehicle and passed to the care of the ambulance service.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp