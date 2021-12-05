Crews worked closely with Kent Police to make the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the roof of the car, allowing paramedics access to provide treatment to the casualty. The woman was successfully released from her vehicle and passed to the care of the ambulance service.
Firefighters were called to reports of a woman trapped in a car following a crash involving a lorry in City Way, Rochester
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Swindon which left a man with severe facial injuries
Police received the report at around 11pm on Monday (19/07) about a patient requiring treatment for an injury to his face. This injury is believed to have been...
Dizzy HGV driver loses 8K after court order
A disqualified drink-driver who drove a lorry using a duplicate licence has been ordered to relinquish over £8000 at court. Danut Sabie, 32, of Wood Green...
A teenage girl has been charged by officers investigating reports of anti-social behaviour in Canterbury
Kent Police was repeatedly called to the Sturry Road area of the city between March and October 2021 following reports of food, bottles and glass being...
A teenager has pled guilty after he was caught with a knife by officers carrying out anti-knife crime patrols
At 1pm on Tuesday, 10 November officers were on proactive patrol as part of Op Sceptre in Hackney Central railway station. Officers trained to notice...
Polcie were notified that a baby girl had been taken unwell to the Royal Hospital Surrey following an incident at a flat in New Road, Bordon shortly after 5pm...
The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in a London hospital
Dashcam footage is sought by officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit following an incident in which a man sustained serious injuries. ...
Canterbury Cash Machine Raider remanded
A suspect has appeared in court charged in relation to the attempted theft of a cash machine in Canterbury. Kent Police attended following a report that...
Police make number of arrests of those believed to be responsible for instigating violence during recent protests and demonstrations in London
During the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 8 July, officers arrested a number of people believed to be responsible for instigating violence during...
The M4 is currently closed from J1 to J3 with delays of at least 60 minutes covering several miles of the westbound carriageway. This closure is due to a road...
Virus spreading through Facebook
If you came across any Facebook message with a video link sent by anyone, even your friend — just don’t click on it. Security researchers at Kaspersky Lab have...
A martial arts teacher has been jailed for three years after admitting online child sexual abuse offences and refusing to hand over the passcode to his phone
A martial arts teacher has been jailed for three years after admitting online child sexual abuse offences and refusing to hand over the passcode to his phone...
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following a suspected arson attack in Welling
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following a suspected arson attack in Welling. Police were called by the London...
Two jailed after supply of firearm and ammunition
Two men who arranged the sale of a firearm using an unsuspecting cab driver to transport the weapon have been found guilty of conspiracy to supply a firearm...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving a single car on Busheyfield Road, Herne Bay
Crews used cutters and spreaders to remove the door of the car to free the casualty. The casualty was left in the care of SECAmb.
Universal Credit claimants to verify identity through Government Gateway
People applying for Universal Credit will now be able to use their existing Government Gateway account to confirm their identity, helping to speed up their...
A man wanted as a suspect for the murder of his wife in Leeds has been arrested in Scotland this morning
Mark Barrott, aged 54, was detained by officers from Police Scotland in the Elgin area at about 4.30am today. He has been arrested on suspicion of the murder...
Two men have been arrested as part of a Kent Police investigation into a robbery in Ramsgate
Two men have been arrested as part of a Kent Police investigation into a robbery in Ramsgate. A man in his 50s reported he was walking his dog when he...
A Southampton drug dealer has been jailed for 4 years 10 months after appearing at Southampton Crown Court
Ebrahim Maroof, 20, of Oxford Avenue, Southampton, was arrested on 15 February 2019 after he was stopped and searched in St Matthews Close by officers from...
Two police officers have been praised for their work after delivering life-saving first aid to two men they encountered in separate incidents on the same shift
Response officers PC Mabz Rahman and PC Ryan McCarthy began their dramatic night when they reported for a late turn shift on the evening of Thursday, 26 August...
Kent motorists thanked for patience ahead of Operation Brock removal
The patience and understanding of Kent residents and motorists is being recognised ahead of the planned removal of the Operation Brock contraflow on the M20...
Dangerous Driver remanded by Court
A Herne Bay man has appeared before magistrates charged with stealing a car and dangerous driving. Callum James Wiltshire, aged 21, of Woodrow Chase, Herne...
Officers from the Met’s North Area Command Unit are appealing for witnesses and information after a stabbing in Wood Green
Police were called to Salisbury Road, N22 at 10.41pm on Thursday, 7 February to reports of a fight. Officers attended and discovered two males – aged 16...
Five men have been arrested following a robbery at a jeweller in Maida Vale. Police were called to the jewellers in Maida Vale, W9 at 5.10pm on Monday, 20 May...
What’s next for HMS Queen Elizabeth?
After the impressive entry into Portsmouth on Wednesday, HMS Queen Elizabeth is now safely tied-up alongside Princess Royal Jetty. She may look close to being...