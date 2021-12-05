Five arrested in Tunbridge Wells Ambush Murder probe

Five arrests have been made in connection with a murder in Tunbridge Wells.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating after a man was found fatally injured in Caley Road at around 3.15am on Saturday 4 December 2021.

Four people from Essex, a man aged 28, two men aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder. The 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

A fifth person, a 33-year-old woman from Essex was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They all remain in custody while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw anything or who has information that could help with these enquiries. They are particularly keen to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured around the time of the offence.

You can send information and share footage that may be able to assist our officers, through the Major Incident Public Portal, via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 04-0191

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.