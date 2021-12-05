A drug dealer in Swindon has been jailed for more than three years for supplying cocaine and heroin after a proactive crackdown on drug dealing by Wiltshire Police

Liam Meager, 23, of Beech Avenue, Swindon, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to two counts of being concerned in supplying class A drugs and one count of possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced yesterday (01/12) at Swindon Crown Court to three years and eight months in prison and ordered to pay £600.

As part of Op Accentor, an operation that closed 15 County Drugs Lines in Wiltshire, officers from Wiltshire Police’s Fortitude Team executed a series of warrants on Wednesday 13 October across Swindon.

During the activity, plainclothes officers spotted Meager leaving his home address and when they went to stop him, he tried to run.

As he was detained, Meager attempted to discard a Nokia phone and wrap of class A drugs.

Meager was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and taken to Gablecross Police Station.

A search of his address was carried out and a phone linked to the T drug line was seized, along with hundreds of pounds in cash and approximately 40 wraps of heroin prepared for street sale.

DS Joe Shanklin, of the Fortitude Team, said: “This investigation was part of Op Accentor, a large-scale operation into disrupting and dismantling class A drug dealing in Swindon.

“Officers from the Fortitude team reacted quickly on the day and then worked tirelessly to gather evidence at a rapid pace to quickly bring Meager to justice for his role in supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Swindon.

“The strength of the evidence gathered against Meager gave him no option but to submit guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

“Drugs destroy families and communities through addiction and associated crime and we will continue to relentlessly target those responsible.

“Hopefully, this sentence serves as a warning that if you are involved in this evil trade, Wiltshire Police and the Fortitude team will ensure that you are held responsible for your actions.”