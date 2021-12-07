Appeal for help tracing movements of pick-up as investigation into machete attack continues

Police are appealing for help piecing together the movements of this pick-up truck as our investigation into a machete attack in Accrington continues.

Officers were called at around 6.20am on Saturday (December 4th) to reports of an assault on Manchester Road, close to Grants Bar. We attended and found a man aged in his 30s with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital with injuries that are described as life-changing.

Today (Monday, December 6th) we charged Martin Gilheaney, 21, of Duncan Square, Accrington, with section 18 assault, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

Police investigations are continuing and officers are now asking for help plotting where the van, in the attached images, was on Friday night and throughout Saturday. In particular we would like to find out where it was between 4am and 7am on Saturday.

DS Peter Davies, of Hyndburn Police, said: “A man has been charged but our investigation is very much ongoing.

“We are now asking for the public’s help piecing together where the van in these images was in the time before and after the attack.

“Perhaps you saw it, or caught it on dashcam, sometime on Saturday morning between the hours of 4am and 7am.

“We also continue to appeal more generally for information and would ask anyone who can help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 325 of December 4th. Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org