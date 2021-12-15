Two Women Jailed for Causing the Death of a 16-Month-Old Baby in Keighley

Two women have been jailed for causing the death of a 16-month-old baby girl in Keighley.

Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty yesterday of the murder of Star Hobson and Frankie Smith, 20, was found guilty for causing or allowing her death.

Today (15 December) a judge sentenced Savannah Brockhill to a minimum of 25 years in prison and also sentenced Frankie Smith to 8 years in prison.

Two women have been found guilty for causing death of a 16-month-old baby in Keighley.

Savannah Brockhill

Frankie Smith

Star Hobson was just 16 months old when she was taken to hospital on 22 September 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest and sadly died the same day. Her mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill were arrested by police.

Following a forensic post-mortem, the extent of Star’s injuries was discovered – she had suffered significant damage to her internal organs and had a fractured skull.

Both women were charged in September last year and pleaded not guilty to the offences against them.

Over the past eight weeks, both appeared at Bradford Crown Court on trial for Star’s murder and a jury found Savannah Brockhill guilty of murder and Frankie Smith guilty for caus