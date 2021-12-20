A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison following an assault on Elm Grove in March

Gary Phillip Saunders, 61, of Elm Grove, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (17 December) having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent.

The court heard how on Sunday 14 March Saunders was riding on the pavement on Elm Grove when he collided with a 78-year-old man at a set of traffic lights.

The man was knocked into the road and suffered a fractured wrist as a result. The court heard how Saunders continued to verbally abuse the victim as he was lying in the road, before cycling away.

Officers arrested Saunders and he was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Investigating officer DC Goddard said: “This was a reckless and avoidable incident caused by complete carelessness on Saunders’ part. The fact that he then continued to target abuse at the victim following the traumatic incident he had just encountered is completely unacceptable.

“Assaults of this nature will not be tolerated and we take them extremely seriously. I hope that this case sends a clear message that we will investigate thoroughly and prosecute anyone who is involved in this kind of serious incident.”