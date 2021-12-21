BREAKING ESSEX SOUTHEND

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Southend West MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in October

December 21, 2021
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, also denies preparing acts of terrorism between 2019 and September this year.

He will face trial in March.

