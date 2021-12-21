A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Southend West MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in October

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, also denies preparing acts of terrorism between 2019 and September this year.
He will face trial in March.
A woman and two men were seen throwing the items from a bridge above the A20, just before junction 3 on the M25 near Swanley. The incident happened...
Emergency services were called to Hornby Road in Blackpool on Monday evening around 10pm on 6th December 2021. Neighbours raised the alarm reporting black...
A child has been airlifted to hospital with serious burns following an incident at a church in Croydon. Met Officers have taped off Addiscombe Catholic...
Detectives are investigating following a fatal stabbing in Havering. Police were called at 6.41pm on Friday, 7 May to Church Road following reports of a fight...
Police appeal after man dies in bus collision Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information after a man died following a...
Brading High Street on the Isle of wight will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday night next week for resurfacing work. The closure will be in place from 7.30pm...
First Picture of murdered Schoolboy named locally as Tyler Jackson. Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation following the...
A man is currently in custody following a report of a burglary at a Swindon snooker club. At approximately 3am this morning (25/09), officers were tasked to...
Queen Alexandra Hospital Portsmouth Junior doctors at the hospital have began their first 48-hour strike within hours as part of their ongoing protest...
A crisis meeting has been held by prison governors and the Ministry of Justice following a widespread outbreak of COVID19 within the local prison in Norwich...
Armed Police have been deployed to a road in Newport following a BMW Car that failed to Stop for Police. Armed Officers remain at the scene of the abandon...
A teenager has been convicted of murdering dad-of-four James Gibbons in an attack outside his home in Laindon. James, 34, was stabbed four times in Iris Mews...
Officers are appealing for information after a man was stabbed with a bottle at London Waterloo station. The incident happened at around 10.15pm on Sunday 6...
On Saturday 5 December. Between 5.30pm and 6pm, a 20-year-old man became involved in an altercation with three other men outside the Eastfield Hotel on Prince...
Eighty firefighters from stations across Hampshire and Dorset are attempting to contain a blaze that has broken out in a 50ft deep and 30 ft wide hole at the...
Emergency service are dealing with a serious incident in Hackney E5 this morning. Ten fire appliance are at the scene supported by London Ambulance and the...
Police are appealing for the public’s help is tracing a 15-year-old girl missing from Cobham. Silke Doljanin was last seen around 1pm on 5 February and...
Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Harvey Stone. Harvey left his home address in Peacehaven between 6am and 11am on Wednesday (October 7). He is...
The Norfolk-based gang targeted hospitals in County Durham, Stockport and Manchester between March 21 and 23. Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane...
The A2 in Gravesend has been closed following a multi-vehicle collision on the A2 at Gravesend East. Road closed coastbound. Traffic is building along with...
Detectives are seeking information after an elderly couple were assaulted during a burglary in Paddock Wood. It is reported that at around 8.30pm on...
The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston, has led a host of tributes to the owner of Larne Football Club, who has recognised in the Queen’s...
Police have detained and arrested a man at Southend Airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism. The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism...