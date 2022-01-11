Two suspected thieves have been arrested near #Tonbridge during attempts to steal a horsebox

Officers were called to a report of a theft in progress in Sychem Lane, facebook .com/hashtag/fiveoakgreen?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZVg5vTR9UVzaw9cVlWHBKCl208o2kzTVBu4KhSnjKE2pbk-zhBAGxWrfvsKaVanY30llly6-VI9Pdo-2VTqYCwOD2Dhd6iFdu5mg5Ny0tTezCz0dGyJW9yDXrU7jLiXgJaVN61hVfuX1ukV3g-jj03Z3l6MQA5ujd5kFapbh9EYYmQDmfTU7JLHFnDhuo_VjzE&__tn__=*NK-R">#FiveOakGreen, at around 1.45pm, yesterday.

It is alleged the suspects were using an angle grinder to remove a security mechanism on the horse box.

A 52-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from the Surrey area, were arrested and taken into custody. The van was also seized. Work is ongoing to identify the owner of the horsebox.