Police are appealing for information after a 49-year-old man was violently robbed while in his mobility scooter

Some time between 11pm on Wednesday (28/10) and 2am (29/10), the victim was attacked in the green space area between South View Avenue and Eastern Avenue near Lainesmead Primary School in Swindon. He was approached from behind and tipped out of his mobility scooter onto the ground and recalls at least two people going through his coat pockets. He was also kicked in the ribs during the robbery.

The victim’s black Samsung A21S mobile phone and torch were stolen. He was unable to give a description of his attackers.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack on a defenceless man. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time. We would also ask people to check any dash cam footage if they were driving near Lainesmead Primary School on Wednesday evening. Even something you might think insignificant can sometimes prove useful.”

Anyone with information which might help identify those responsible should call us on 101 quoting reference number 54200109029.