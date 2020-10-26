Swindon man Mohammed Shajeed Ali jailed for hit and run

A Swindon man has been jailed for six years and four months after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm following a hit and run in Rodbourne which left a man fighting for his life.



Mohammed Shajeed Ali, 20, of Warneford Close, Toothill, pleaded guilty to Section 18 GBH this morning at Swindon Crown Court.



The attack in Rodbourne Road happened shortly after 3pm on Friday, March 6, of this year. The victim – a man in his 20s – was walking back from Swindon town centre with a group of friends near to the Designer Outlet Village, when Ali – who was driving a grey Nissan Juke – mounted the kerb at speed whilst their backs were turned. Estimates from witnesses described the speed as between 40 and 50mph. The vehicle clipped one person before making full contact with the back of the victim, sending him into the air and falling to the ground unconscious.



The serious head injury he sustained saw him airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol in a life-threatening condition, which he has now thankfully recovered from.



Ali drove off from the scene of the incident at speed and the car was located by Wiltshire Police just before 4pm the same day. On speaking to the registered owner, it was confirmed that Ali had been driving the vehicle.



Ali was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: “Ali’s victim was fortunate not to die from his injuries. This was a reckless and violent act which put the lives of innocent members of the public at risk – it was fortunate that no other person was seriously injured as a result of Ali’s actions.



“Our officers worked tirelessly on this case and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank those at the scene who aided the victim before medical assistance arrived, and subsequently the witnesses who came forward and gave their accounts of what happened to help get this guilty plea.”<