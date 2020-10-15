Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle, behaved in a threatening way towards a woman in Dartford

Information is sought after a woman was threatened by the occupants of a van in Dartford.

The victim has reported that at around 6.25am on Wednesday 14 October a white van pulled up alongside her in Highfield Road, close to the junction with Vaughan Close.

Three men, who were travelling in the vehicle, then behaved in a threatening way towards her.

The victim did not sustain any injuries and ran from the scene. She has described the van as being tall, with mud stains on the wheel arches.

Detectives are reviewing the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in contact.

They would also like to hear from motorists who were travelling in the Highfield Road area between 6am and 6.45am and have captured a vehicle matching the van’s description on their dash cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/184096/20.