ALDERSHOT Breakingl HAMPSHIRE

A Hampshire Police officer who stopped an extremely distressed man from setting himself on fire at a petrol station has been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards.

November 2, 2021
2 Min Read
 
In the early hours 23 September last year, PC Jade Rudd attended a petrol station in Aldershot following a 999 call that a man had doused himself in petrol and was threatening to set himself on fire.
As she arrived on the scene, PC Rudd could see the man on the garage forecourt and, terrifyingly that he was attempting to go through with his threats – using a lighter and a lit cigarette.
He was shouting and screaming about blowing himself up.
PC Rudd could see the obvious danger not to just the man, but also to members of the public and petrol station staff and she quickly directed them to safety.
Even though she too could have been consumed by the flames had the man managed to set himself on fire, she approached him and ushered him away from the forecourt and petrol pumps onto a nearby pavement.
Using all her negotiation skills, PC Rudd managed to disarm the man by persuading him to hand over a knife that was in his possession before getting him to put the cigarette out and allow her to take the lighter from him.
She then arrested him and made sure he got the medical assistance and mental health support he needed.
The National Police Bravery Awards honour officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.
As a nominee, PC Rudd will attend an awards ceremony in London in December.
The National Police Bravery Awards are sponsored by Police Mutual.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp