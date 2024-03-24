Kent Police have charged a 12-year-old boy with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the assault of a teenage girl in Sittingbourne.

The incident unfolded on Friday, March 22, 2024, when officers responded to a distress call on Adelaide Drive at 3:55 PM. Reports indicated that a 15-year-old girl had sustained injuries consistent with a knife wound.

Following thorough investigations into the matter, authorities apprehended the 12-year-old suspect, whose identity remains protected due to legal reasons associated with his age.

The boy is scheduled to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25, to face charges of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The circumstances surrounding the assault and the relationship between the suspect and the victim have not been disclosed by the police.

As the case progresses, the community awaits further details regarding the motive behind the attack and any additional developments in the investigation.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in the area. Further updates on the case will be provided as they become available.