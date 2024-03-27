12-Year-Old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder in Sittingbourne

A 12-year-old boy has been brought before the courts after being charged with attempted murder following a serious incident in Adelaide Drive, Sittingbourne. The incident occurred at approximately 3:55 pm on Friday, March 22, 2024, resulting in severe injuries to a teenage girl.

The identity of the accused cannot be disclosed due to legal provisions regarding his age. However, the child was swiftly apprehended by law enforcement shortly after the incident took place.

Subsequent to an extensive investigation conducted by Kent Police, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized charges of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place against the juvenile suspect.

Appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25, the accused was remanded in custody pending further legal proceedings. He is scheduled to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Due to legal restrictions surrounding cases involving minors, no further details regarding the nature of the incident or the identities of those involved have been disclosed at this time.

The community of Sittingbourne, along with concerned citizens across Kent, awaits further developments in this case as it proceeds through the judicial system.