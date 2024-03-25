150 Tractors from Kent on Route to London: Farmers to Stage Tractor Rally in Central London

Farmers from Kent are set to descend upon central London in a convoy of tractors this evening as part of a planned protest against government agricultural and trade policies.

The rally, organised by farmers’ groups, is expected to draw significant attention and potentially cause disruptions in the capital.

Starting at 6pm, the convoy will kick off from New Covent Garden Market and proceed towards Parliament Square.

Organisers anticipate the participation of at least 150 agricultural vehicles in the protest who have travelled from Faversham, Canterbury and other villages in and around Kent

Authorities are likely to implement heightened security measures in the vicinity of the rally to ensure public safety and monitor the demonstration closely. Given the size of the convoy, significant traffic disruptions are also expected along the route.

The protest underscores farmers’ concerns over government policies affecting the agricultural sector, including trade agreements and regulations.

The rally serves as a platform for farmers to voice their grievances and advocate for changes in policy that better support their interests.

Motorists and commuters in London are advised to anticipate delays and plan alternative routes if necessary during the evening of March 25. Additionally, individuals in the vicinity of the protest should remain vigilant and heed any instructions from law enforcement personnel to ensure their safety.