A 19-year-old man from Manchester has been charged with murder after a man in his 20s died following an incident in Wythenshawe.

Tragic Death on Southwick Road

Emergency services were called to reports of a seriously injured man on Southwick Road, Northern Moor, on Thursday 5 February 2026. Despite their efforts, the man sadly died at the scene.

Suspect Named and Court Date Set

Lewis Morley, born 2 September 2006 and from Ryecroft Grove, Manchester, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today, Saturday 7 February 2026.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We have charged a man with murder following the death of a man in #Manchester on Thursday 5 February 2026.”