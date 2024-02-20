At around 5.15pm on Thursday 11 January 2024, a woman was approached by another woman in Sun Street, following an interaction in a nearby business.

The woman then assaulted the victim, causing an injury to her ear.

An investigation into the incident is being carried out by Canterbury’s Victim Based Crime Team and officers have released an image of a woman who may be able to assist enquiries.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the woman, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/6199/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.