UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing children in Gosport more than 20 years ago

Two men who were quickly tracked down and arrested by police after carrying out a burglary in Ashford have been jailed

Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site

A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years

Motorist Jailed for Fatally Striking Pedestrian on Pelican Crossing

Home Breaking A convicted sex offender has been jailed again after he was found using his phone to send explicit messages to a child

A convicted sex offender has been jailed again after he was found using his phone to send explicit messages to a child

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man in blue with logo of Kent Police.

Former East Malling resident, David Knight, used social media apps to befriend the young boy and made repeated attempts to meet the victim on his own.

Knight, 46, was previously sentenced in 2005 to more than six years’ imprisonment, for offences relating to the sexual abuse of children. He was convicted under his former name of David Thomas and added to the sex offenders register, for life.

Upon his release from prison, he changed his name to David Knight and became the subject of new allegations made to Kent Police in August 2022. An investigation established Knight had been communicating with a child by using internet platforms including TikTok. Posting under the profile name of FireKnight2017, he sent several inappropriate and explicit messages and expressed a desire to be with the child on their own.

Knight was arrested on 16 August. Police analysis of his phone found searches on the internet including ‘nude junior archives’ and ‘kids’ nudist’s chase game’. He was charged with attempting to meet a child following grooming and with failing to comply with a notification requirement (relating to the sex offenders register).

Knight pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court, where a further offence of engaging in sexual communication with a child was ordered to lie on file. On Tuesday 19 March 2024, Knight, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and one month. He will have to serve two-thirds of the sentence before he can apply for parole. Upon his release from prison, Knight will be the subject of an additional licence period of three years, as well as a sexual harm prevention order and restraining order, both for 10 years.

PC Charlie Roberts of the West Kent Child Protection Team said: ‘The nature and content of messages sent from Knight to his young victim was hugely concerning, as was his determination to arrange for the child to spend time with him alone. Thankfully, the intervention of the victim’s parents ensured police were notified meaning Knight was unable to carry out even more serious offences.

‘With most young people having easy access to the internet through phones and tablets, we continue to encourage parents and guardians to be vigilant in ensuring children understand the precautions they should take when online, including through the many instant messaging apps. It is also important that children are made aware of potentially dangerous situations which can result from communicating on the internet, so that they feel confident in telling parents, teachers, or police anything which may make them feel uncomfortable or scared.’

Post Views: 44

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted in Dover
Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck
Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop
Live: Wembley Daylight ‘Murder’ Sparks Police Investigation as Man, 72, Held in Custody
Fire rips through Charcoal Grill in Bockhanger Square, Ashford
Three Arrested Following Assault in Paddock Wood

READ NEXT:

40ft Yacht Ran Aground on Rocks and listing Badly off Egypt Point on the Isle of Wight
WhatsApp has announced that they are releasing a Disappearing Messages function, which will be rolled out by the end of the month
A violent sex offender who assaulted a woman after she got off a train in Tonbridge has been sentenced to more than five years in prison
Man arrested for attempted murder after knife attack in Essex Park
A woman sustained head injuries after a piece of rock was thrown through the window at The Hussar pub in Garlinge
Cryptocurrency Listing Basics
Behind the Scenes: What Makes Premier League Matches a Global Phenomenon
Breaking

Dartford Crossing Northbound Tunnel Closure Announced for Maintenance Works

Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks
Man Charged with Murder Following Incident in Kensington
Urgent Appeal: Teenage Girl Missing from Rochester
Moment Overloaded Migrant Boat Sparks Frantic Rescue Mission in English Channel
Appeal following fatal collision on the M26 near Sevenoaks
A drunk driver who killed a man after purchasing nine pints of ”Guinness” has been jailed
Breaking

How Inflation Has Hit Motoring and How to Keep Your Costs Down

Police Launch New Anti-Corruption Reporting Service to Root Out Misconduct
Scott Mitchell Named People’s Champion for National Dementia Mission in Honour of Dame Barbara Windsor
Prisoner Convicted of Brutal Machete Murder Found Dead in Cell
Shocking Discovery of 14 Bodies amid Haiti’s Growing Crisis
Air Ambulance Called to George Street in Croydon Following Assault
CCTV Appeal Launched After Burglary Incident in Broadstairs
Shoreditch Crossbow Attacker has been released under investigation by Police
Off-Duty Met Police Officer Injured While Intervening in Assault, Suspect Charged
Breaking

Third Man Jailed for Murder in 2018 Shooting and Stabbing Case

Breaking

An XL Bully was fatally shot by police after it launched a violent attack on four individuals near Battersea Park Road in South London

Police Appeal for Information on Missing 16-Year-Old Boy with East London and Cambridge Connections
M25 Reopens Ahead of Schedule After Demolition Work
Multi-Agency Response Launched in Maidstone After Attack on Police Officers
Shooting in Grand Crossing, Chicago: 1 Dead, 1 Critical
Rock Icon Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel Dies at 73
A man who fled the country for Tenerife after fatally stabbing a man in Derby has been jailed for more than nine years
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Man convicted of murdering his ex-partner more than a decade after he attacked her
Police Appeal for Information Following Lewd Incident on Southeastern Train
Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands
Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead
Government Proposes Over 7% Increase in UK Passport Application Fees
Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video Message: ‘It has been incredibly tough’
Breaking

Family Mourns the Loss of Woman Found Unconscious in Basildon

Breaking

A tragic road traffic collision claimed the life of a 79-year-old man yesterday morning on Brimstage Road in Merseyside

BreakingLONDON

Drug Dealer Caught After Three Years on the Run Following Car Purchase

Breaking

Suspect Charged Following Burglary at Ashford Public House

RECOMMENDED

An image of a woman has been released by officers investigating an assault in #Folkestone
Police Seize 300 Cannabis Plants After Fire at Industrial Site in Ashford
Police Appeal to Locate Missing Teenage Girls
Armed Robbery Incident in Walthamstow Leads to Two Arrests
First Picture of Polish National named as Stanislaw Everett arrested for Shoreditch Crossbow attacks
Woman Dies in Tragic Peckham House Fire
Breaking

Kitchen Fire at Ashford Flat Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

Breaking

Man Rushed to Hospital in East London After Being Shot in Neck with Crossbow

Breaking

Crackdown on Retail Crime Leads to Immediate Prison Sentences for Prolific Thieves

Breaking

Man Charged with Attempted Murder in East London Stabbing Case

Breaking

Operation Brock Deployed on M20 Ahead of Easter Holidays

Breaking

Two Men Arrested in New Ash Green Following Car Theft

Breaking

A stalker who sent his former girlfriend a barrage of threatening messages before setting her car on fire has been jailed

Breaking

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder Following Assault in Petersfield

Breaking

Police Officers Charged After Tasering 93-Year-Old Dementia Sufferer

Breaking

Myglor Yambuya’s Swift Justice: From Confrontation to Conviction

BreakingLONDON

Teenage Boy Admits Manslaughter in Death of Elianne Andam

BreakingLONDON

Concerns Raised at Erith Primary School Over High-Risk Missing Person

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information on Missing Teenager with Greenwich Links

BreakingLONDON

Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Suspect in Deptford Stabbing

Breaking

Devon Man Sentenced for Terrorism Offences: An Investigation Result

Breaking

A 31-year-old man who wore a gold-mask as he abused hotel staff and then pointed a firearm at the building has been jailed

Breaking

Family Mourns the Loss of Woman Found Unconscious in Basildon

Breaking

A tragic road traffic collision claimed the life of a 79-year-old man yesterday morning on Brimstage Road in Merseyside

Top Stories

Breaking

Police Seize 300 Cannabis Plants After Fire at Industrial Site in Ashford

Breaking

Police Appeal to Locate Missing Teenage Girls

Breaking

Armed Robbery Incident in Walthamstow Leads to Two Arrests

Breaking

First Picture of Polish National named as Stanislaw Everett arrested for Shoreditch Crossbow attacks

Breaking

Woman Dies in Tragic Peckham House Fire

Breaking

Unknown Substance Sprayed into Lewisham Police Station Custody Suite, Causing Burning Eyes

Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing During Fight in Erith

Breaking

Ofcom Finds GB News in Breach of Impartiality Rules

Breaking

Man Arrested Over Crossbow Attacks in London

Breaking

Man, 46, Killed in Ilford Hit-and-Run; Two Arrests Made

Breaking

Family Pays Tribute to Woman Killed in B4696 Collision

Breaking

Eight Staff at Lewisham Police Station Fall Ill After Exposure to Suspected Tear Gas

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Man jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing children in Gosport more than...
Two men who were quickly tracked down and arrested by police after carrying...
Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.