The man had carried out the violent and sustained attack in Barking in October 2022, and, since then, the woman has received support from a team specialising in investigating sexual offences.

In the early hours of 15 October 2022, a woman called police to say she had been raped and that her attacker had fled the scene.

Police immediately responded and set into motion the appropriate steps to look after the victim survivor, and gather vital evidence.

She told officers how a man had approached her and quickly began a physically and sexually violent assault in an alleyway behind a parade of shops on Longbridge Road. She described how, at one point, he had strangled her so she fell in and out of consciousness.

Detective Sergeant Charlie Yexley, who works in our east London office investigating sexual offences, said: “This was a horrendous attack and I have the utmost respect for the victim-survivor, as she has worked to come to terms with the extreme violence she was subjected to.

“She has demonstrated grace and tenacity through this trial and I hope it brings some comfort that a jury unequivocally saw this man for what he is.”

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Daniel Jordan after DNA analysis revealed he was a known offender.

Officers were sent to find him and arrested him at his home address on 22 October.

He was charged and remanded the next day.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who leads DS Yexley’s team, said: “This was a vicious attack on a vulnerable person who found strength to provide evidence at trial, partly because of the actions of the investigating officer and the Sexual Offences Investigative Technician (SOIT) assigned to the case.

“The officers managed the investigation and trial with the victim’s needs at the heart of everything they did, and the impact that this had cannot be underestimated.”

After a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court ending on Monday, 15 January 2024, Jordan of Downing Road, Dagenham, was found guilty of rape, non-fatal strangulation and assault.

On Friday, 15 March, at the same court, he was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment with an extended license period of five years, and a 30 month sentence for both the non-fatal strangulation and assault. All will be served concurrently. He will also be on the sex offenders’ reregister for life.