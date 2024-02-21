During the evening of 21 November 2022, Frankie Whittington ran into a newsagent in Darnley Road, Gravesend, where he threatened a staff member with a weapon.

The 23-year-old demanded money from the till but fled empty-handed when the victim called his dog to defend him.

Just before midnight on 24 November, Whittington targeted a house in Smith Street, Strood. He violently kicked open the door and then threatened the occupant with the meat cleaver.

He demanded money but quickly departed when he was told the police were on their way. A getaway driver, Younis Farjani, was waiting outside and drove Whittington from the area.

On 30 November Whittington broke into a house in Darnley Road, Strood. Once inside he threatened the residents with a machete and baseball bat but once again left the premises empty-handed.

An investigation by the Kent Crime Squad commenced and detectives were able to link Whittington to the offences. CCTV was also recovered which showed him with identical clothing to the items he had worn during one of the robberies.

Whittington was later charged with two counts of attempted robbery and one count of aggravated burglary with intent.

Investigators also identified that Younis Farjani was the driver at the incident in Smith Street, Strood. He was arrested on 12 December and charged with attempted robbery.

Whittington, of no fixed address, admitted all the indictments at Maidstone Crown Court. He was sentenced to eight years and three months’ imprisonment on Friday 2 February 2024.

Farjani, of Rushdean Road, Rochester, was convicted of attempted robbery following a trial. The 22-year-old was sentenced on the same day as Whittington to three years in prison.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ben Slocombe said: ‘Whittington armed himself with weapons with the sole purpose of robbing local businesses and residents but left empty-handed on each occasion. His accomplice knew what he planned and should also be held to account for his role in the criminal enterprise.

‘Their victims suffered an appalling ordeal and I would like to commend them for assisting us to bring these violent offenders to justice. They are now starting prison sentences and I hope their fate acts as a deterrent to others who may have considered following their example.’