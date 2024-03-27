A sex offender from Chatham has been jailed after a jury found him guilty

Clinton Woodcock, 50, of Eden Avenue, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 14 March 2024.

He had previously denied the charges, but a jury found him guilty of three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15 and one count of sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13 to 15.

Those charges all related to offences committed in Gillingham between 2016 and 2018. He was also charged with two counts of voyeurism which happened in 2021. He admitted those offences.

As well as being jailed for two years and 10 months, Woodcock was handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and added to the sex offenders’ register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Davies said: ‘Woodcock denied the offending and put his victim through the ordeal of a trial where the details were heard in full.

‘I want to commend the victim in reporting his offending. As a force we take all reports of sexual offences seriously and we work sensitively and diligently to ensure perpetrators are held accountable and that victims receive the justice they deserve.

‘Anyone wishing to report sexual offences, whether they are recent or not, can feel confident that officers will carry out a thorough and detailed investigation.’