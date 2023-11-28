A third arrest has been made and two men bailed in connection with a linked series of incidents in Clapham, as the police investigation continues at pace.

Today, Monday 27 November, a man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

One man has also been charged with a number of separate burglary offences and remanded in custody.

On Thursday, 23 November, detectives released images of a man they wanted to identify following a series of incidents in which women were followed and an Uber driver stabbed in Clapham.

Following the public appeal for information, one man was identified.

A managed in his 20s, was arrested on 24 November at a residential address in Brixton on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and public order offences.

Another man aged in his 30s was also arrested at the same address on suspicion of burglary in relation to an unrelated ongoing investigation.

Further enquiries led officers to also arrest in relation to the linked series.

Both men have since been bailed for the linked series while detectives continue their enquiries. The third man arrested today remains in police custody.

Man has been charged with a number of burglary offences and remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Dan O’Sullivan from the South West Command Unit said “We recognise these incidents will have caused a lot of concern within the local community and wider and we are working around the clock to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding them.

“These are extremely serious offences that will have had a profound impact on the victims. Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for the force and we continue to pursue a number of enquiries in order to hold those responsible to account.

“We are thankful to members of the public who have assisted with our appeal so far. We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police and who may have information that could assist our investigation. Please call 101 or contact via X (Twitter) @MetCC quoting CAD 754/17Nov.”

On Friday, 17 November, a woman was walking on Sisters Avenue, SW11 at around 04:00hrs when she noticed a man following her. As he got close, she began to shout and he ran away. He was in possession of a knife.

The second incident took place on Sumburgh Road, SW12 at around 01:40hrs on Sunday, 19 November. The man approached a woman and grabbed her, but she managed to escape.

On Thursday, 23 November, at around 00:20hrs, an Uber driver was stabbed in the chest twice on Nightingale Lane in Clapham. His condition is not life threatening or life changing and he has been released from hospital.

From the description, officers have linked this suspect to the other offences.

At around 02:50hrs on Thursday, 23 November, officers saw the suspect at Clapham Common near the Holy Trinity Church, approaching women. Officers chased him, but he ran off in the direction of Clapham Common West Side.

At 04:45hrs, the same officers recognised the man, on this occasion using a red bicycle. He was again chased and lost on St John’s Road at the junction with Aliwal Road.