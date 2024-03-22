An abusive partner who repeatedly assaulted and stalked a woman near Maidstone has been jailed.

Jack Hennessy was responsible for a campaign of violence, control, and intimidation over several months, which included holding a knife to his victim’s neck.

Hennessy was initially arrested in January 2023, following a report that in the weeks before he had thrown the victim across the room and threatened her with a kitchen knife. A Kent Police investigation revealed since the start of the relationship the previous year, Hennessy had subjected the woman to a relentless stream of physical, mental, and emotional abuse.

When she attempted to leave him, he would turn up unannounced at her home at all hours of the day. Threats were made through constant phone calls and when Hennessy learned police had been informed of the abuse he even warned he would ‘blow up her car’.

Hennessy, of no fixed address, was charged with stalking involving fear of violence, or serious alarm or distress. He was also charged with an offence of controlling and coercive behaviour, and with threatening a person with an offensive weapon.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court, and on Friday 15 March 2024 was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment. Upon his release from prison, Hennessy will be the subject of a five-year restraining order.

PC Olivia Cox of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘Hennessy is a violent and aggressive bully, the likes of whom can make victims’ lives a misery. He used abuse, fear, and intimidation to exert control over almost every aspect of her life. I’m pleased the courts have passed a custodial sentence as this will afford the victim the time and space needed to help break away from his control and allow her to move on with her life.

‘Tackling domestic abuse remains an absolute priority for Kent Police. I would encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to come forward. Nobody should have to tolerate this kind of behaviour or feel they are unable to walk away from an abusive relationship. It is important to remember you are not alone and that if you don’t want to contact the police, there also several support agencies and charities available who will always listen and can help.’