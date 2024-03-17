Merseyside Police are appealing for information after a violent robbery occurred in Wavertree during the early hours of Saturday, March 16.

At approximately 12.45am a woman was assaulted and threatened by an assailant while walking down Wellington Road. The attacker forcibly threw her to the ground before stealing her handbag and mobile phone. However, the actions of another individual prevented the robbery from escalating further. This brave Good Samaritan intervened and chased the perpetrator toward Picton Road.

Detective Inspector Chris Hawitt expressed concern over the incident, describing it as a “violent and distressing attack.” The victim sustained bruising to her arms during the assault and was left fearing for her safety.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark bottoms.

An ongoing investigation aims to identify the offender, and authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward. If you were in the vicinity of Wavertree Road and Picton Road around 12.45am to please contact the police. Additionally, residents are encouraged to review their CCTV and doorbell footage for any potential sightings of the suspect on Picton Road.

If you have information related to this case, you can reach out via the following channels:

Social Media : Direct message the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on X (@MerPolCC) or Facebook.

: Direct message the on X (@MerPolCC) or Facebook. Reference Number: Use reference number 24000258895 when contacting the authorities.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crime Stoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111.