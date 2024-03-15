South-East London – Authorities are urgently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Antony Antorka-Pieri, a 43-year-old man who absconded from a mental health hospital in Woolwich.

Antony was receiving treatment for his mental health at the hospital when he left on Friday, 8 March. Concerns for his welfare have since escalated among both officers and medical professionals.

Recent enquiries suggest that Antony has been travelling across Lewisham, Greenwich, and Bexley, possibly utilising bus services.

Authorities are urging the public not to approach Antony if spotted but to immediately contact emergency services by dialling 999. When reporting, please reference the case number 01/78296/24.