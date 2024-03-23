In a tense turn of events, armed police units, bolstered by canine support teams, have been deployed to Markhouse Road, E17, following reports of an armed individual believed to be at large. The operation commenced at 9.50pm on March 23rd, with authorities intensifying efforts to locate the suspect following an alarming armed incident.

The significant police presence in the area has prompted the closure of Markhouse Road in both directions at the junction of South Grove. This measure aims to facilitate the ongoing police operation and ensure public safety.

Additionally, commuters are advised of disruptions to several bus routes, including 58, 158, 230, W11, and W19, due to the unfolding situation.

Authorities have yet to provide detailed information regarding the nature of the armed incident or the identity of the suspect. Efforts to obtain an official statement from the Metropolitan Police are currently underway.

Residents in the vicinity are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement personnel. Any individuals with pertinent information regarding the incident are encouraged to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

Further updates on this developing situation will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available.