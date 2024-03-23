UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Lily-Mai

Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose

Teen Denies Murder Charge in Christmas Eve Stabbing Case

Severe Accident in Bersted: Woman Airlifted, Chichester Road Closed

Two Detained for Attempted Murder After Stabbing in Polegate

Home Breaking Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose

Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
UPDATED:Armed police throw Lambeth housing estate into lockdown after shots fired

In a tense turn of events, armed police units, bolstered by canine support teams, have been deployed to Markhouse Road, E17, following reports of an armed individual believed to be at large. The operation commenced at 9.50pm on March 23rd, with authorities intensifying efforts to locate the suspect following an alarming armed incident.

The significant police presence in the area has prompted the closure of Markhouse Road in both directions at the junction of South Grove. This measure aims to facilitate the ongoing police operation and ensure public safety.

Additionally, commuters are advised of disruptions to several bus routes, including 58, 158, 230, W11, and W19, due to the unfolding situation.

Authorities have yet to provide detailed information regarding the nature of the armed incident or the identity of the suspect. Efforts to obtain an official statement from the Metropolitan Police are currently underway.

Residents in the vicinity are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement personnel. Any individuals with pertinent information regarding the incident are encouraged to come forward and assist the authorities in their investigation.

Further updates on this developing situation will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available.

Post Views: 67

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Public Urged to Assist in Locating Missing Woman from Tunbridge Wells
Teenager Seriously Assaulted in Sittingbourne: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
Man jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing children in Gosport more than 20 years ago
Two men who were quickly tracked down and arrested by police after carrying out a burglary in Ashford have been jailed
Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site
A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years

READ NEXT:

Man convicted of murder of Kylie Dembrey
Pensioner dies following fatal Lymington collision
Police investigating suspected kidnapping in Brighton
A man has been charged with firearm offences as part of an investigation in the south of the county
Who would have thought the BBC could be involved in another scandal
Two suspected drug dealers from Maidstone have been charged with supplying class A substances in the town
A convicted sex offender has been jailed again after he was found using his phone to send explicit messages to a child
Breaking

Major Drug Bust Leads to Multiple Arrests and Charges in North Kent

Man Arrested Following Blade Attack in Trowbridge
Plaque Unveiled in Tribute to Murder Victim CJ Davis as £20,000 Reward Offered
Police Respond to Armed Robbery in Windsor Drive
Man convicted of murdering his ex-partner more than a decade after he attacked her
Police Appeal for Information Following Lewd Incident on Southeastern Train
Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands
Breaking

Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead

Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video Message: ‘It has been incredibly tough’
Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted in Dover
Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck
Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop
Cryptocurrency Listing Basics
Behind the Scenes: What Makes Premier League Matches a Global Phenomenon
Dartford Crossing Northbound Tunnel Closure Announced for Maintenance Works
Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Woman from Seal near Sevenoaks
Breaking

Man Charged with Murder Following Incident in Kensington

Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Teenage Girl Missing from Rochester

Devon Man Sentenced for Terrorism Offences: An Investigation Result
A 31-year-old man who wore a gold-mask as he abused hotel staff and then pointed a firearm at the building has been jailed
Family Mourns the Loss of Woman Found Unconscious in Basildon
A tragic road traffic collision claimed the life of a 79-year-old man yesterday morning on Brimstage Road in Merseyside
Drug Dealer Caught After Three Years on the Run Following Car Purchase
Suspect Charged Following Burglary at Ashford Public House
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Man Charged with Murder Following Wembley Stabbing Incident
Serving Police Officer Charged with Child Abduction and Arranging Sexual Exploitation
Richard Taylor Death: Father of Damilola Taylor and Anti-Knife Crime Campaigner Passes Away
M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision
Desperate Search Underway for Three Missing Siblings: Pauly-Boi, Jolene, and Betsy
Investigation Launched After Two Women Escape Maisonette Fire in Abbey Wood
Breaking

Man Charged with Murder in Connection to Stockbridge Village Incident

Breaking

Air Ambulance Called to George Street in Croydon Following Assault

Breaking

CCTV Appeal Launched After Burglary Incident in Broadstairs

Breaking

Shoreditch Crossbow Attacker has been released under investigation by Police

RECOMMENDED

Off-Duty Met Police Officer Injured While Intervening in Assault, Suspect Charged
Third Man Jailed for Murder in 2018 Shooting and Stabbing Case
An XL Bully was fatally shot by police after it launched a violent attack on four individuals near Battersea Park Road in South London
Murder Investigation Launched in Kensington
Crash on M2 between Sittingbourne and Gillingham causing delays for drivers
Victim Named and Pictured in Streatham Fire Murder Investigation as Basilio Dos Santos Antonio,
BreakingLONDON

Holly Willoughby Teams Up with Bear Grylls for New Netflix Series ‘Bear Hunt’

BreakingLONDON

Luxury Car Thieves Gang Sentenced to Jail for Stealing Over £3.7m Worth of Vehicles

Breaking

Massive Fire Engulfs Flat in Erith, Prompting Major Firefighting Effort

BreakingLONDON

Prolific Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Kings Cross and St Pancras Stations

Breaking

Addict Jailed for Smuggling £174,000 Worth of Cannabis to Settle Drug Debt

Breaking

A man has been found guilty of the rape of a teenage girl on Bournemouth beach

Breaking

Isle of Wight man jailed for 15 years for rape and coercive controlling behaviour in Gosport

Breaking

Sainsbury’s and Tesco Hit by Technical Issues, Online Deliveries Affected

Breaking

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Renovation Site

Breaking

A303 Closed After Collision Involving Car and Caravan

BreakingLONDON

Woman Left with Broken Jaw and Ankle After Brutal Attack at Kings Cross Underground Station

Breaking

Fatal Crash involving a Coach on North Circular in Brent Leaves One Dead and Several Injured

Breaking

Suspect Charged in Boughton Murder Investigation

Breaking

Two Men Jailed for 12 Years for Attempting to Smuggle Migrants out of the UK

SUSSEX

New Stricter Dog Control Regulations in Hastings & St Leonard

Breaking

Shocking Discovery of 14 Bodies amid Haiti’s Growing Crisis

Breaking

Housing Ombudsman Finds Severe Failings by Guinness Partnership

Breaking

Serious Collision Closes M26 Eastbound in Kent

Top Stories

Breaking

CCTV Appeal Launched After Burglary Incident in Broadstairs

Breaking

Shoreditch Crossbow Attacker has been released under investigation by Police

Breaking

Off-Duty Met Police Officer Injured While Intervening in Assault, Suspect Charged

Breaking

Third Man Jailed for Murder in 2018 Shooting and Stabbing Case

Breaking

An XL Bully was fatally shot by police after it launched a violent attack on four individuals near Battersea Park Road in South London

Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched in Kensington

Breaking

Crash on M2 between Sittingbourne and Gillingham causing delays for drivers

Breaking

Victim Named and Pictured in Streatham Fire Murder Investigation as Basilio Dos Santos Antonio,

Breaking

Bulk Shoplifting Suspects Apprehended and Charged in Tonbridge

Breaking

Man Jailed for Cyber Flashing in Landmark Case

Breaking

Two Arrested in Connection with Eastbourne Stabbing Incident

Breaking

Closure Order Issued for Troublesome Maidstone Flat

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Lily-Mai
Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose
Teen Denies Murder Charge in Christmas Eve Stabbing Case

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.