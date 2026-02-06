Watch Live

ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger

  • Updated: 01:37
  • , 6 February 2026

William McDonalgh, 34, has been jailed for starting a fire in his flat and walking away without warning anyone. The dangerous blaze broke out in the early hours of January 14 last year at his home on Islington Row, Birmingham.

Candle Knocked Over Sparks £500K Inferno

McDonalgh is believed to have accidentally knocked over a candle, sparking the blaze. Instead of alerting neighbours, he simply left the scene. He returned about 10 minutes later to find flames engulfing the flat. Trying to save the situation, he went back inside but was overcome by smoke.

Neighbours Injured, Homes Devastated

The fire caused chaos, with several residents suffering smoke inhalation. Some needed hospital treatment, and a number continue to live with lasting effects from the incident. The inferno wreaked around £500,000 worth of damage to the building.

Four and a Half Years Behind Bars

McDonalgh admitted arson at Birmingham Crown Court and was sentenced on January 27 to four and a half years in prison. His reckless actions put lives at risk and left a community reeling.

