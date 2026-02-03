Watch Live

RAPIST PLEA Asylum Seeker Jailed for York Rape Pleads to Stay in UK

An Egyptian man jailed for raping a woman he lured from a nightclub has begged not to be sent back home for punishment. Eid Anwar Fathi Najjar, 21, attacked the victim after meeting her at York’s Vudu Lounge, before taking her to Shambles Market. The victim was described as “zombie-like” from drink, with club staff warning Najjar to “stay away” as they left together.

Nightmare Night Out Turns into Horror

The victim had separated from her friends and went into Vudu Lounge alone around 2am. Najjar approached her inside the club. Door staff spotted her “unsteady on her feet” and “in and out of conversation” outside and tried to intervene, concerned for her safety.

Although Najjar said he was going home after being told to leave her alone, he slipped away with her when staff were distracted. Later, she was found by members of the public without her trousers or underwear, clearly “distressed and shocked.” At first, she couldn’t recall what had happened but later reported the rape to police.

Guilty Plea after Denial

Najjar, who was living in York, was arrested and charged with rape and sexual assault on July 10. A second man arrested at the time was cleared by the CPS. Najjar initially denied the offences, claiming the encounter was consensual, but changed his plea to guilty.

The defence admitted the case was “complicated, emotional and unpleasant.” Najjar, who has no previous convictions and is seeking asylum, asked to serve his sentence in the UK rather than be deported to Egypt.

Victim Left Traumatised

The court heard the victim now suffers frequent nightmares and still cannot bring herself to tell her parents what happened. Najjar was sentenced to eight years behind bars at York Crown Court.

