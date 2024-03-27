Papa John’s to Close 43 Restaurants Across the UK

Papa John’s, the popular pizza chain, has announced plans to shut down 43 restaurants across the UK within the next two months. The decision comes as part of the company’s strategy to reevaluate its operations and focus on improving profitability.

The closures follow a review conducted by Papa John’s International earlier this year, which identified these locations as “underperforming” and no longer financially viable. The company aims to free up resources for investment in more profitable ventures and enhance the overall performance of its remaining UK sites.

Chris Phylactou, Managing Director at Papa John’s UK, emphasized that the well-being of the affected employees is the company’s top priority. He assured that the team members impacted by the closures will receive full support throughout the process, including assistance in finding redeployment opportunities where available.

“We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time,” stated Phylactou.

The closures are expected to be completed by mid-May, following a consultation process with affected staff members. However, Papa John’s has not disclosed the exact number of employees who will be impacted by the closures.

In addition to the closures, Papa John’s outlined plans to increase investment in research and technology, particularly in leveraging customer data to enhance its services. The company also intends to explore new types of sites beyond traditional restaurants, such as expansion into holiday parks, and is set to announce partnerships with other large retail partners in the coming months.

Below is the full list of Papa John’s stores scheduled for closure:

[Full list of stores provided]

“While this is a difficult decision, closing these underperforming locations will give us the opportunity to invest back into the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth,” Phylactou commented.

Papa John’s aims to drive shared profitable growth across its UK restaurants by making strategic improvements to its business operations.

Customers are advised to contact their local Papa John’s restaurants directly for further updates or inquiries.