Four fire engines and 25 firefighters blitzed a house fire on Ingram Way, Greenford, yesterday afternoon.

Half of the House Damaged, Occupants Escape Unharmed

The raging inferno tore through half of the first floor and part of the roof of a semi-detached house. Luckily, two adults made a swift exit before the flames took hold. No injuries were reported.

Fire Brigade Responds Fast with Heavy Gear

The Brigade sprang into action after 12 urgent calls hit Control at 2:15pm. Crews from Northolt, Ealing, and Hayes stations were dispatched, including a 32-metre turntable ladder from Hayes. Firefighters doused the blaze by 3:33pm.

Cause of Greenford Fire Still Unknown

The fire’s origin remains under investigation as authorities piece together what sparked the devastating blaze.