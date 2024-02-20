Detectives believe the body found in the River Thames to be that of Abdul Ezedi, wanted for a brutal Clapham attack

Detectives leading the investigation into a brutal attack on a mother and her children in Clapham have announced that they believe the body recovered from the River Thames is that of the suspect, Abdul Ezedi.

The discovery was made at approximately 4pm on Monday, 19 February, when the crew of a passing boat reported sighting a body in the water at Tower Pier EC3. The body was subsequently recovered by the Metropolitan Police’s Marine Policing Unit and has been examined by detectives working on the case.

Commander Jon Savell stated, “Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi. We have been in contact with his family to pass on the news.”

Formal identification of the body is pending, as it is not possible visually or from fingerprints due to the effects of being in the Thames for an extended period. The police will utilize other methods such as DNA testing and dental records for identification, a process that may take some time.

The 31-year-old woman who was the victim of the attack has shown signs of improvement. While still hospitalized, she is now in stable condition and is no longer sedated. Detectives hope to speak to her as soon as she is well enough.

Commander Savell expressed gratitude for the public’s assistance in the investigation, stating, “Again, I thank all those hundreds of members of the public who called us with information during the hunt for Ezedi. The public support for our investigation was overwhelming and every piece of information provided was followed up.”

Detectives previously believed that Ezedi entered the River Thames at Chelsea Bridge, approximately four hours after the attack on Wednesday, 31 January. Extensive examination of CCTV footage led to this conclusion, with officers conducting low-tide searches in the surrounding area over subsequent weekends. The body was recovered as part of routine searches by the Marine Policing Unit.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, with detectives pursuing various leads. No further arrests have been made at this time.