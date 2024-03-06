UK News in Pictures

Classic Detective Drama “Bergerac” Set for Reboot After 30 Years

Drivers Warned of Massive Delays as M25 Shuts Down for Unprecedented Works

Firefighters Carry Out Roof Extrication After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Swanley

Emergency Services Scramble to West Wickham Railway Station After Commuter Train Hits Tree – Sparking Travel Chaos

Police declare Major incident as Firefighters Battle Blaze at Forest Gate Police Station with over 30 fire engines

Breaking: Forest Gate Police Station Fire Prompts Emergency Response

Breaking: Forest Gate Police Station Fire Prompts Emergency Response

Building on fire with smoke and flames visible.

A fire has erupted on Romford Road, triggering a swift emergency response as firefighters battle to contain the blaze. The incident, which occurred on the bustling thoroughfare known for its shops, hotels, and transport links, has prompted concerns about the extent of the damage and any potential casualties.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the scene, with One hundred firefighters and 15 fire engines deployed to Romford Road to tackle the flames. The London Fire Brigade to provide updates on the ongoing situation, indicating that the fire is currently being addressed by the deployed personnel.

As the situation unfolds, the severity of the fire remains unclear, with no official confirmation regarding injuries or fatalities. Romford Road, a vital artery connecting Stratford to Ilford, has been impacted by the blaze, leading to disruptions and diversions for London buses operating in the area.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined, as emergency responders work tirelessly to bring the situation under control. Concerned residents and commuters are urged to remain vigilant and follow official updates from the emergency services as more information becomes available.

For the latest developments on the Forest Gate fire, stay tuned for updates from local authorities and emergency responders.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said:

London Fire Brigade are currently dealing with a fire at Forest Gate Police Station on the third floor of the building.

The building has been evacuated. We are not aware of any injuries or people trapped in the building.

Road closures are in place at the scene.

