SOOTY AND SWEEP Brean Theme Park Falls Into Liquidation

  Updated: 08:45
  7 February 2026

Holiday heartbreak as the beloved Brean Theme Park in Somerset calls time. The family-run park has officially entered liquidation and will cease trading immediately, leaving fans and families devastated.

Liquidators Step In

On 28 January 2026, Hazlewoods LLP were appointed as liquidators, with Nicholas Stafford leading the closure efforts from Cheltenham. The company passed written resolutions to wind up voluntarily, according to a notice published in The Gazette. All trading stops now, except for actions needed to complete the shutdown.

End of an Era for a Somerset Icon

Operating since the 1940s, this childhood favourite started as a small camping and leisure site in the village of Brean. It expanded in the 1970s to include rides, growing into a seasonal park boasting over 40 attractions from March through October.

Brean Theme Park is synonymous with family fun along the Somerset coast and is famously linked to the children’s TV duo, Sooty and Sweep. Its closure marks the end of a treasured local staple.

Caravan Park and Other Facilities to Stay Open

Not all is lost for visitors to the area. Unity Holidays, owners of the land, confirmed that their caravan park will remain open as usual. Plus, Brean Play, Brean Splash, and Brean Gym plan to welcome back guests for the 2026 season as scheduled.

