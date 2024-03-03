Motoring experts are advocating for a crucial change to be implemented in driving lessons across the UK: mandatory motorway driving training. Currently, driving on the motorway is not a mandatory component of driving lessons or the official driving test, leaving new drivers unprepared for this challenging aspect of road navigation.

The team at LeaseCar.uk is spearheading this initiative, emphasizing the importance of equipping new drivers with the skills necessary to safely navigate motorways. They argue that introducing motorway driving into driving lessons and tests will not only enhance driving skills but also contribute to a reduction in collisions on motorways caused by inexperienced drivers.

Tim Alcock, a motoring expert at LeaseCar.uk, highlighted the intimidating nature of motorway driving for inexperienced individuals. “Motorway driving is an intimidating experience for those who have never been on one before,” said Alcock. He emphasized that the lack of familiarity with aspects such as slip roads, lane discipline, and higher speeds poses significant risks for new drivers and other motorists.

Alcock stressed the importance of incorporating motorway driving into driving lessons to build confidence and experience among new drivers. He believes that by making motorway driving a mandatory part of driving instruction, new drivers will be better prepared to handle the challenges of motorway navigation after receiving their pass certificates.

The push for mandatory motorway driving training aims to address the lack of experience and confidence among new drivers when navigating motorways independently after passing their driving tests. By introducing this crucial aspect of driving into lessons and tests, proponents hope to create safer roads with fewer accidents caused by inexperienced drivers.

Learning to drive on the motorway, according to Alcock, is about gaining experience and familiarity with the roads. By emphasizing the importance of motorway driving during lessons, new drivers can develop the skills and confidence needed for a safe journey.

As the debate continues, the call for mandatory motorway driving training underscores the importance of continuously enhancing driving education to ensure road safety for all motorists.