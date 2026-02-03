Kent Police have issued a CCTV image following a violent assault at The Samuel Peto pub in Folkestone. The attack happened just after 11pm on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Assault Sparks Chaos Upstairs

The victim went upstairs to meet friends when two strangers nearby sparked a disturbance. The situation quickly escalated, and the man was attacked before the suspect fled the scene.

Emergency services arrived promptly. Paramedics treated the victim for facial injuries while police began their investigation.

Police Appeal for Info: Do You Recognise Him?

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify. He could hold vital clues to cracking the case.

If you recognise this man or witnessed the incident, call Kent Police on 01843 222289 , quoting reference 46/16725/26 .

, quoting reference . Prefer to stay anonymous? Contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or use their online form.

Help bring justice to Folkestone and stop violent troublemakers in their tracks.