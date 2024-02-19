Excitement is brewing among reality TV enthusiasts as ITV has unveiled the highly anticipated start date for the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother. Fans eager to delve into the drama and intrigue of the iconic Big Brother house won’t have long to wait, as the show is set to kick off on Monday, March 4.

The revelation of the new celebrity contestants will be the highlight of the Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch, hosted by the dynamic duo of AJ Odudu and Will Best. Viewers can expect a diverse array of famous faces to enter the house, ready to embark on the ultimate social experiment.

Once inside, contestants will bid farewell to their creature comforts as they’re cut off from the outside world, with cameras capturing their every move. From strategic alliances to unexpected twists, they’ll navigate the challenges of communal living while vying for the coveted title of winner.

Following each episode of Celebrity Big Brother, fans can indulge in additional exclusive content with Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live. Airing on ITV2 and ITVX, this companion show offers viewers unparalleled access to the evictees’ first live interviews, along with special guest commentary and lively debates.

For those craving even more behind-the-scenes action, The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will make its return, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player. This immersive experience allows fans to tune in to live footage well into the small hours following Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

As anticipation reaches fever pitch, viewers across ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player can mark their calendars for Monday, March 4, at 9pm, when Celebrity Big Brother 2024 premieres. Don’t miss out on the excitement as the new series unfolds, promising thrills, drama, and unforgettable moments in the iconic Big Brother house.