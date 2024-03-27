Abdul Ezedi, the individual at the center of a national manhunt by the Metropolitan Police, has been laid to rest in a Muslim funeral service, sparking controversy as he had claimed to have converted to Christianity.

Ezedi, 35, allegedly carried out a horrifying attack on a family in Clapham, south London, using a corrosive substance. The incident left the victims traumatized and prompted widespread condemnation.

New footage has emerged revealing that Ezedi’s funeral took place at a mosque in west London before he was buried in a Muslim ceremony in east London on March 11.

The revelation has raised questions and criticism, with MPs directing their scrutiny towards both the government and the church for the handling of the case. Concerns have been voiced regarding the inconsistency between Ezedi’s professed faith and the religious rites observed at his funeral.

The circumstances surrounding Ezedi’s burial have added a layer of complexity to an already contentious case, further highlighting the need for clarity and transparency in handling such sensitive matters.