A four-year-old boy has been injured after being struck by a car outside Kingsgate School in Kilburn, West London. The incident occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:40 pm.

The school, located on Kingsgate Road, NW6, is in close proximity to West Hampstead and Kilburn High Road Overground stations.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, the collision involved a car and the young child. Authorities were alerted to the incident at 3:38 pm. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the child are reported to be not serious.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for further details.

Members of the community have expressed their concern, with one individual sharing on MILAM Residents, “Awful! A school child has been hit by a car outside Kingsgate School. This is meant to be a healthy school street.”