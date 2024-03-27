Children Among Those Brought Ashore in Kent After Crossing English Channel

On Tuesday, children were among the individuals brought ashore in Kent after making the perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats. As Border Force vessels arrived into Dover, staff could be seen supporting young children, wrapping them in blankets to shield them from the cold.

The recent arrivals add to the growing numbers of migrants who have crossed the Channel this year. According to Home Office data, 4,306 people have made the journey so far in 2024, excluding Tuesday’s arrivals. This marks a significant increase from the 3,770 recorded during the same period last year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended his government’s approach, asserting that his plan to “stop the boats” is effective despite the rise in migrant arrivals. However, critics have pointed to the ongoing challenges, particularly as the government’s Rwanda Bill remains stalled in parliamentary proceedings.

The Rwanda Bill, aimed at addressing migration issues, has faced setbacks in the House of Lords, leading to delays in its progress. With MPs not scheduled to discuss the bill until after the Easter break, concerns persist about the lack of legislative action to address the escalating situation.

In response to inquiries, a spokesperson for the Home Office reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling irregular migration. They highlighted efforts to strengthen legislation and establish agreements with international partners, emphasizing the aim to prevent further loss of life and curb unauthorized crossings.

As the debate surrounding migration policy continues, the plight of migrants making the dangerous journey across the English Channel remains a pressing concern for authorities and advocacy groups alike.