A police incident has prompted road closures and a significant emergency services presence in Clapham Common this evening, following reports of a possible shooting. According to eyewitnesses and social media reports, a firearm was discharged in the area, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.

The Metropolitan Police Service (Met Police) has deployed officers to the scene in the Wandsworth borough, cordoning off roads and coordinating with ambulance services. The exact nature of the incident and any injuries sustained remain unconfirmed at this time.

The A3 Clapham High Street has been sealed off in both directions between the B224 The Pavement (near Clapham Common station) and the A24 Clapham Common Southside. This closure has impacted several bus routes, including the 35, 37, 5, 88, 137, 155, 322, 345, and 417.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance rapid response units, are on-site, and efforts are underway to gather further details about the incident. The public is urged to avoid the affected area and cooperate with authorities as they work to resolve the situation.