UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Clapham Common Shooting Incident Sparks Police Response

Southwark Cathedral Hosts Tribute to Wayne Brown: A Firefighter Remembered

Man Sentenced for Manslaughter Following Violent Attack in Hounslow

Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Crash Involving Private Ambulance Driver in Faversham

Multiple Casualties Reported in South Kensington Fire

Home Breaking Clapham Common Shooting Incident Sparks Police Response

Clapham Common Shooting Incident Sparks Police Response

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
UK police cordon off street with emergency vehicles present

A police incident has prompted road closures and a significant emergency services presence in Clapham Common this evening, following reports of a possible shooting. According to eyewitnesses and social media reports, a firearm was discharged in the area, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.

The Metropolitan Police Service (Met Police) has deployed officers to the scene in the Wandsworth borough, cordoning off roads and coordinating with ambulance services. The exact nature of the incident and any injuries sustained remain unconfirmed at this time.

The A3 Clapham High Street has been sealed off in both directions between the B224 The Pavement (near Clapham Common station) and the A24 Clapham Common Southside. This closure has impacted several bus routes, including the 35, 37, 5, 88, 137, 155, 322, 345, and 417.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance rapid response units, are on-site, and efforts are underway to gather further details about the incident. The public is urged to avoid the affected area and cooperate with authorities as they work to resolve the situation.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Tragic Loss: Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers Passes Away at 66
Sexual Predator Gets 11-Year Sentence for Rape ofChildren
Urgent Appeal: Two Girls Missing from Crawley, Believed to Have Travelled to London
Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs
Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on Bus Network
Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich

READ NEXT:

Fans wandered onto a nearby A1 motorway after Liam Gallagher’s latest show, causing traffic chaos
Public Assistance Sought in Identifying Owner of Attacking Dogs in Rotherham Incident
A man from London has been found guilty of manslaughter following a knife attack in Dartford
Tributes paid to man who died in B3035 collision
A driver who ‘used his car as a weapon’ and ploughed into a police officer during a road rage rampage at an Exeter supermarket has been jailed for six-and-a-half-years
‘Lovely’ Pensioner ‘Murdered’ Outside Harold Wood Station Was Getting His Morning Paper
Road Blocked in Both Directions After Collision in Sandgate, Kent
Breaking

St Mary Cray Bromley: Woman Fights for Life After Being Hit by Moped

Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate
Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services
Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead
Broken Britain: Murder Victim Identified as 87 Year old Bernard Fowler in Harold Wood Station Murder
Serving Officer Dismissed Following Misconduct Hearing
Suspect Charged in Connection with Series of Car Thefts in Maidstone
Breaking

Adventurous’ Woman, 21, Dies in Tragic House Fire After E-Bike Ignites, Inquest Concludes

Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton
Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police
Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews
Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash
Boy Stabbed Near Brixton School, Attacker Still at Large
Police Community Support Officer Honored for Saving Choking Woman’s Life
House Left Inches from Disaster After Second Landslide
Man and Woman Charged with Murder and Arson to Appear in Court
Breaking

22-Year-Old Charged in Connection with Murder at Harold Wood Railway Station

Breaking

An overview of SEO and how your business can use it effectively

Urgent Appeal: Two Teenage Girls Reported Missing from West Kent
Pictured: Tribute to 17-Year-Old Boy Who Tragically Died After Falling into Rudyard Lake
Man Stabbed to Death in South Harrow, Sparking Murder Investigation
A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in a house fire in Streatham
New Limited-Edition Prime Hydration Flavor Revealed by Founder Logan Paul
Person Airlifted to Hospital After Falling from Lorry in Maidstone
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Lorry Driver Killed in M27 Crash Identified as Michal Kaminski: Family Pays Tribute to “Loving” Man
Report Concludes Police Ignored “Red Flags” about Sarah Everard’s Killer’s Predatory Behavior
Family of Sarah Everard Releases Statement Following Angiolini Inquiry
First Picture of Bernard Fowler Murdered Outside Harold Wood Station by a Hammer whilst getting a copy of the Metro
Tragedy Strikes English Channel as Boat Carrying Refugees Sinks: One Dead, Two Missing Feared Dead
Urgent Appeal: Help Locate Missing 23-Year-Old Tom Brockman
Breaking

Sixth Person Charged in Met Investigation into Alleged Spying

Breaking

Traffic Chaos Ensues in Manor Park After Police Cars Collide with Vehicle

Breaking

London Fire Chief Acknowledges Failures in Supporting Young Firefighter Who Took His Own Life

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Schedule Disrupted This Week Due to FA Cup Matches

RECOMMENDED

Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham
Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident on Elizabeth Line
Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford
Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property
Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge
First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station
Breaking

Police Investigate Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Boy in Ealing Lorry Collision

Breaking

Motorcyclist Airlifted with Life-Threatening Injuries After Dorset Crash

Breaking

Murder Investigation Underway in Beaconsfield After Woman Found Dead

BreakingLONDON

Campaign Honours 21 Teenagers Lost to Knife Crime in 2023

Breaking

Two Brothers Jailed for Cocaine Dealing

Breaking

Car Flips and Smashes Two Vehicles in Southampton Road Crash

Breaking

Water Supply Disruption Affects Homes near Canterbury and Thanet

Breaking

Man Arrested in Bordesley Green After Failing to Attend Court

Breaking

Overnight Delays Expected on M25 and M1 as Abnormal Load Transports Power Station Equipment

Breaking

Landslip Causes Major Disruption: Urgent Repairs Needed on Gillingham-Faversham Track

Breaking

Electrical Fault in Tumble Dryer Blamed for Blaze That Devastated Hampshire Pub

BreakingLONDON

Sir David Attenborough Returns as the Star of BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s ‘Mammals’

Breaking

Man Convicted of Terrorism Charges Following Extensive Online Activity

Breaking

Wrestlers Slam Testicular Cancer Stigma

Breaking

Traffic Chaos Ensues in Manor Park After Police Cars Collide with Vehicle

Breaking

London Fire Chief Acknowledges Failures in Supporting Young Firefighter Who Took His Own Life

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Schedule Disrupted This Week Due to FA Cup Matches

Breaking

Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Brighton Man Assaulted with Noxious Substance: Police Investigating

BreakingLONDON

Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge

Breaking

First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station

Breaking

Severe Delays on M20 and M25 Following Devastating Van Fire at Swanley Interchange

Breaking

Jail for Father Who Killed Man and Injured Own Family in Crash

Breaking

Manhunt Underway After Acid Attack on Boys at London Tube Station

Breaking

Four Arrested in South London Raids, Mobile Phones and Cash Seized

Breaking

Just Stop Oil Activists Convicted for Disrupting Wimbledon Matches

Breaking

Firefighters Respond to Static Caravan Fire in Hartlip near Sittingbourne

Breaking

Dive Expert Peter Faulding Joins River Soar Search for Missing Toddler Xielo Maruziva

Breaking

Tragic Incident at Sainsbury’s: Staff Member Passes Away

Breaking

Wiltshire Police Charges Man with Murder in Swindon Incident

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Clapham Common Shooting Incident Sparks Police Response
Southwark Cathedral Hosts Tribute to Wayne Brown: A Firefighter Remembered
Man Sentenced for Manslaughter Following Violent Attack in Hounslow

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.