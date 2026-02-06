Fauz Richards, jailed for 13 years in 2017 for the manslaughter of 17-year-old rapper Myron Yarde, has been slammed back behind bars. The 28-year-old viciously punched a woman in the face at a drug-fuelled party just months after his release on licence.

From Manslaughter to Mayhem: The New Cross Tragedy

Richards fatally stabbed Myron Yarde, aka Mdot, four times in the leg in New Cross during a dispute over a bicycle. The attack was described as “punishment.” Myron’s death shocked the Deptford community and saw Richards locked up for over a decade.

MDMA Madness Ends in Violence

Last February, no sooner had Richards been freed on parole than he attended a Beckenham party fuelled by MDMA. In the early hours of February 23, he turned on a woman, accusing her of stealing his phone and launching a verbal tirade, calling her an “evil b***h.”

Despite the phone being found nearby, Richards stayed aggressive until the woman fired back with “suck your mum.” That was enough to trigger a savage punch to her face, leaving her with a “horrific” eye injury, the court heard.

Judge Delivers Stark Warning to Killer with Anger Issues

“You have an anger issue. When you don’t like what is happening you respond violently,” said Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 4.

Defence lawyer Paul Douglass tried to claim Richards showed remorse and hoped to mentor young offenders in future. But the judge was unimpressed.

“In 2016 it cost a young life. This time it caused serious injury. I hoped you’d have grown up in custody. You must deal with these issues.”

Richards was sentenced to 18 months, to run concurrently with his manslaughter sentence. He will remain behind bars until at least 2029 or 2030.