The East Tunnel of the Dartford Crossing will be closed every night this week for essential maintenance and resurfacing works. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly as diversions will be in place.

Starting from Monday, February 19, until Monday, February 26, the East Tunnel will be inaccessible to traffic from 10pm until 5.30am on weekdays. Additionally, closures will extend throughout the weekend, with no disruption expected for the West Tunnel.

The Dartford Crossing, a crucial road link spanning the River Thames between Dartford in Kent and Thurrock in Essex, serves as a vital artery for commuters and freight traffic.

The closure schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 19 – Tuesday, February 20 : A282 northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

Tuesday, February 20 – Wednesday, February 21 : Closure continues for maintenance works.

Wednesday, February 21 – Thursday, February 22 : Closure continues for maintenance works.

Thursday, February 22 – Friday, February 23 : Closure continues for maintenance works.

Friday, February 23 – Saturday, February 24 : Closure extends from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

Saturday, February 24 – Sunday, February 25 : Closure continues for maintenance works.

Sunday, February 25 – Monday, February 26: Closure continues for maintenance works.

During these periods, diversions will be in place via the National Highways network. However, motorists are advised to expect delays and plan alternative routes where possible.