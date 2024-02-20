Essex Police have secured a significant conviction in a landmark case concerning the supply of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, as part of a larger drug distribution operation.

Thomas Salton, 30, was apprehended by patrolling officers during a traffic stop in Basildon on Friday, December 1. Upon inspection of his vehicle, a Range Rover, officers discovered party bags containing illicit substances alongside more innocent items like Christmas crackers and sweets. The illicit items included grip-sealed bags of ketamine and nitrous oxide canisters with balloons. In addition, a substantial sum of over £38,000 in cash was seized from Salton’s possession.

Further investigation led to the execution of warrants at Salton’s residence in Hunters Court, Brentwood, and two linked storage units in the Vange area. These searches yielded more incriminating evidence, including a vacuum-sealed bag of psilocybin mushrooms, additional ketamine, and a large quantity of nitrous oxide canisters.

Salton pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B and Class C drugs, possession of a Class A drug (for personal use), and possession of criminal property at Southend Crown Court on January 8. On February 19, he was sentenced to 35 months’ imprisonment for his involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Robson, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), emphasized the meticulous planning behind Salton’s operation, evidenced by detailed customer lists and the drafting of non-disclosure agreements. He highlighted the serious repercussions of drug use, noting its link to violence and exploitation in communities.

The conviction underscores the efficacy of recent legislation classifying nitrous oxide as a Class C drug. Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow, Essex Police’s force drugs lead, stressed the force’s commitment to enforcing the law and cracking down on illicit drug supply networks.

Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp commended the conviction, emphasizing the government’s zero-tolerance approach to drug-related crimes and the importance of deterring dealers from engaging in such activities.

Salton’s case serves as a stark warning to those involved in drug trafficking, signaling law enforcement’s determination to disrupt illicit drug markets and safeguard communities from the associated harm.